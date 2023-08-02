Twin Falls City Officials hosted the 2023 State of City Address Wednesday morning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the city of Twin Falls continues to grow, officials work to keep up with it, the population of the city is about 56,000 but every day it grows to over 100,000 because of people coming to shop, eat, visit the doctor and recreate.

Even with the growth, they are able to keep the tax rate at $4.71 per $1,000.

“41,000 vehicles cross the Perrine Bridge every single day, and that’s just one access point into our community, and the people inside Twin Falls, the employees, all 325 strong offer services to a population that is twice the size of its payers,” said Travis Rothweiler, the city manager.

Rothweiler, the city manager says the city is exploring the possibility of imposing a one cent local option sales tax inside the city of Twin Falls.

He says if this is imposed it would decrease property taxes by an additional 37%.

“But one of the things that I believe as we start looking at property taxes and looking at finding a way to make home ownership more accessible, the property tax rate is part of that calculation and if we can collectively find a way to reduce property taxes, still offer high levels of services for our community I think we can have a win win solution,” said Rothweiler.

A local option tax would have to be approved by the legislature.

Another point of discussion was the Ride TFT which has seen more than 4,000 rides in one month.

“Local middle schoolers who are home for the summer and their parents can’t run them to places, have used this system, people who need to make it to a medical appointment but have been advised they can’t drive after have been able to use it,” said Spencer Cutler.

The Magic Valley Regional Airport is bringing back a second flight beginning in September as well.

Vice mayor Christopher Reid says the $8,465,111 that the city received from Covid State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds has now been allocated and will be put to use in various projects such as the Shoshone Falls Grade Improvement, the Vista Bonita Park, a feasibility study for a community center in Twin Falls and developing multi- family houses on the northwest corner of Kimberly and Hankins to name a few.

“While 8.5 million dollars is a lot of money, it isn’t enough money to go all around, so we did have to make some decisions and they were challenging decisions,” said Christopher Reid, the vice mayor.

A full list of the projects are:

$2,895,000 to the Shoshone Falls Grade Project.

$2,000,000 for Vista Bonita Park.

Idaho Housing Company received $1,728,460 to develop houses on the northwest corner of Kimberly and Hankins.

$1.5 million to the fleet maintenance building.

$125,000 for the feasibility study on a community and recreation center in Twin Falls.

$105,000 for sidewalks.

$62,000 for the police department.

$49,000 for the Magic Valley Fellowship Hall.

