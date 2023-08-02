Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Wellness Wednesday: Birthing and Parenting classes

St. Luke’s Magic Valley has a variety of classes to help you prepare for childbirth and parenting.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:42 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Having a baby might seem overwhelming, especially if you’re about to be a first-time-parent. St. Luke’s Magic Valley has a variety of classes to help you prepare.

St. Luke’s Birth & Parenting Education Coordinator, Shelly Bonnes to KMVT’s Rise and Shine about all the classes available during the month of August. You register online at www.stlukesonline.org by clicking Find Classes & Events.

To watch the full interview about birthing and parenting classes click the play button to watch the video above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls was arrested on Thursday, July 27, in connection to the...
A Twin Fall man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on first degree murder charges
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County on Friday...
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County Friday afternoon
Forrest Andersen, owner of Washington Street Pawn and his employees raise money for 85 year old...
Local pawn shop owner holds raffle that helps Twin Falls veteran in a big way

Latest News

PWCC prison staff took Vallow-Daybell’s booking photo upon her arrival at the facility at just...
Vallow-Daybell booked into correctional center
U.S. Judge B. Lynn Winmill granted an emergency request from Idaho health care providers to...
Federal judge blocks Idaho’s AG from prosecuting doctors for out-of-state abortion referrals
Lori Vallow Daybell was transferred to an Idaho prison on Aug. 1 to begin serving three...
Lori Vallow-Daybell booked into Pocatello correctional facility
Proactive Behavioral Youth Center will provide needed support for youth community
New youth health center opens in Twin Falls