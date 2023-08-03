The American Red Cross is in need of blood donors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho is in the 100 Deadliest Days on roadways and the American Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage.

Kasey Tupper with the American Red Cross told KMVT that Idaho has been close to 50,000 units of blood short in the last two months. Idaho saw 15 deaths in a brief 10-day period, between July 9 and July 19.

The Red Cross especially needs type O, type O positive, and type B negative blood donors.

To encourage donations the Red Cross is partnering with Warners Bros. and all who give blood in August will receive a $10 e-gift card to watch Meg 2: The Trench, and those who donate before August 12 will be entered for the ultimate shark experience.

“We have a three-day giveaway, so you’re entered, if you come in to donate, you’re entered to win a three-day giveaway to New York for a private dive in a shark tank so you can go swim with the sharks,” said Tupper.

Idaho Fish and Game is also sponsoring a blood drive at their office in Jerome on August 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can find more information on the Idaho Fish and Game website.

For more information on Fish and Game’s blood drive, finding a blood drive near you, and the Shark Dive Adventure you can find that on the American Red Cross website.

