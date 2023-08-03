Behind the Business: Fat Clarence’s Pub and Grub

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “We like the community, it’s growing, and we want to grow with it,” said Co-Owner Jeff Agundez.

First opened in 2020, Fat Clarence’s Pub and Grub has been growing in popularity among the many restaurants that dot the city of Jerome.

“We’re the highest rated restaurant (google review) in Jerome right now and we’ve been open for almost four years. It definitely makes me feel good,” said Lead Daytime Cook Joshua Ensworth.

Fat Clarence’s is best described as a restaurant and pub. Serving all of those American staples you can expect, along with your choice of a cold brew.

But for daytime cook Joshua Ensworth, there is one item on their menu that takes the cake.

“I’m going to honestly say… the standard bacon cheeseburger. The way we cook our burgers, they just come out perfect every time, our goal is to be as consistent as possible, and I’d say it’s the bacon cheeseburger for sure,” said Ensworth.

And to back it up, that bacon cheeseburger was recently voted the best burger in central Idaho by the Idaho’s Best Business Awards.

“We ended up winning it this year. It made me feel good and I posted it and all my friends were super happy for me,” added Ensworth.

Now while business has been good with burgers and fries, for co-owner and operator, Jeff Agundez - if you’re not growing, you’re dying. And his years of experience in the barbeque game is making its presence known on the menu.

“I’ve been in the barbeque business for about 30 years, so when we came in, we added a commercial smoker and we do barbeque on Fridays and Saturdays which has gone over very well; we always sell out,” said Agundez.

Fat Clarence’s is located at 1210 South Lincoln Ave in Jerome and it is a place for everyone to come and enjoy.

“We see a little of everybody, we’ve got motorcycle riders that come though and hang out, we’ve got older folks, we’ve got people with families with kids. I mean, everybody vibes… it just blends perfectly,” said Agundez.

If you’d like to check out everything Fat Clarence’s has to offer, hop onto Facebook and give them a follow. There, you can find out all about their menu and check out the daily specials.

