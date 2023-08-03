Advertise with Us
The extreme safety concerns of swimming in canal water

Life-threatening issues come from swimming in canal
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man was found dead after drowning in a popular recreation spot in Lincoln County Sunday evening.

Locals call the spot... “The drops”, In the canal system that are maintained and operated by the Big Wood Canal Company.

People go in it, but some do not even realize that it is illegal to swim in these canals.

People do it anyways, as there are no signs in the area that warn of the dangers.

These rapid waters can trap swimmers in the system.

“They pose a potential to suck you down into the bottom of the canal into a place where you cannot get out,” North Side Canal Company manager Alan Hansten said. “The force of water is going to push your body strongly against those outlet structures.”

It is also unsanitary as the water is made up of irrigation water that may contain farming chemicals as well as waste from area farms and dairies.

“The canals were not meant for swimming, it’s meant for irrigation canal water delivery to the irrigators,” Hansten said. “It’s best to go swim in swimming pools and other places that are safe for swimming activities.”

Beneath the water’s surface, there are tires, trash, rocks, and a lot of debris that you cannot see.

Avoid swimming in the canals as it’s illegal, unsanitary, and potentially life-threatening.

