Idaho State football begins year one under Cody Hawkins

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State football team started fall camp Wednesday with their third head coach in three seasons.

Cody Hawkins, the son of former Boise State head coach Dan Hawkins, will lead the Bengals.

The first day of fall camp always brings excitement, and Coach Hawkins felt the enthusiasm Wednesday.

“It’s always really exciting on the first day, just because I think you can have an internal clock when you’re a football coach around this time of year, you start twitching and just being obviously smiles on and excitement when everybody else is really the most rewarding part,” Hawkins said. “And my message to the team after this is that day one excitement, you got to make sure you continue to carry over that enthusiasm and excitement for four weeks because fall camp is a bear, no matter how you slice it.”

Idaho State begins their 2023 campaign on September 2 at San Diego State. The Bengals’ first home game will be September 16 against Northern Iowa.

