Idaho State Police investigating crash on I-84, west of Burley

Boat trailer detaches from vehicle, crash ensues in opposite lanes
Idaho State Police
Idaho State Police(KMVT-TV)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:57 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A multi-vehicle crash caused lane closures on Interstate 84 Wednesday.

Idaho State Police say the incident happened about 4:30 p.m. at mile-marker 197 in Jerome County.

A 51-year-old Mendon, Utah man was driving westbound in a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado towing a 25-foot boat on a trailer, when police say it detached from the vehicle and traveled into the median.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old woman from Hillsboro, Oregon was driving eastbound in a 2010 Subaru Forester. As she slowed down, the vehicle behind her, a GMC Arcadia driven by a 33-year-old Rupert man, pushed the car into the westbound lanes.

Thankfully no one sustained any injuries and it’s believed everyone wore seatbelts.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.

