Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Jerome County Sheriff’s Office warns the public of an ongoing jury duty scam

Jury Duty Scam
Jury Duty Scam(KALB)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:33 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of an ongoing scam.

According to the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, the scam is in reference to missing jury duty.

Locals in the area are reporting that someone on the phone is claiming to be from the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office and saying that there is a warrant out for their arrest for missing jury duty, but if they paid the $1,000 in gift cards, then everything would go away.

The Sheriff’s Office says that no member of the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office will call demanding payment for missing jury duty.

If you do miss jury duty, they will be served a notice to appear in person before the court.

If a fine is imposed it would be from a judge.

They say to be wary of phone calls like this, and nobody from any sheriff’s office will call you demanding money.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls was arrested on Thursday, July 27, in connection to the...
A Twin Falls man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on first degree murder charges
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
Union workers voting this week on new contract
Amalgamated Sugar Union Workers may go on strike next week
Forrest Andersen, owner of Washington Street Pawn and his employees raise money for 85 year old...
Local pawn shop owner holds raffle that helps Twin Falls veteran in a big way

Latest News

TDS Fiber donated Chromebooks.
TDS Fiber donates Chromebooks to the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley
Second flight to return to the Magic Valley Regional Airport, other projects are in the works
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
WATCH LIVE: Full CBS NEWS coverage of former President Donald Trump’s arrival to Federal Court in Washington D.C.
Every watermelon passes through the Hagerman Canyon Farms cleaning system before moving inside...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Watermelon harvest