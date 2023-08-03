Jerome County Sheriff’s Office warns the public of an ongoing jury duty scam

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of an ongoing scam.

According to the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, the scam is in reference to missing jury duty.

Locals in the area are reporting that someone on the phone is claiming to be from the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office and saying that there is a warrant out for their arrest for missing jury duty, but if they paid the $1,000 in gift cards, then everything would go away.

The Sheriff’s Office says that no member of the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office will call demanding payment for missing jury duty.

If you do miss jury duty, they will be served a notice to appear in person before the court.

If a fine is imposed it would be from a judge.

They say to be wary of phone calls like this, and nobody from any sheriff’s office will call you demanding money.

