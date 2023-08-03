Advertise with Us
Moxie Java returns to Twin Falls

The Coffee shop held their grand opening Tuesday
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:04 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Moxie Java is back in the community after its grand opening Tuesday along Blue Lakes Blvd.

The coffee shop closed after ten years in business back in May 2018, but the local favorite spot has returned. Under new ownership, the shop expects to return to a thriving spot in the community.

Many residents were disappointed when it closed, and that played a huge reason in bringing it back.

“I’m excited, I know lots of people are excited, everyone that I talk to is super excited for Moxie Java,” owner and manager Brittney Bamburg said. “I think we have a great following that when we left everyone was sad.”

A community staple has returned to its original location on Blue Lakes in Twin Falls.

