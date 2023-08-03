Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Watermelon harvest

Hagerman Canyon Farms leads the charge for watermelon in Idaho.
Every watermelon passes through the Hagerman Canyon Farms cleaning system before moving inside...
Every watermelon passes through the Hagerman Canyon Farms cleaning system before moving inside to be sorted.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:40 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLISS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When you think of the ideal place to grow fruit, tropical places with white sand beaches and beautiful weather year-round immediately come to mind. Idaho on the other hand....not so much.

However at Hagerman Canyon Farms in Bliss, they have found a method to cultivate roughly 30 tons of watermelon every single year.

The farm has 60 fields strictly for watermelon growth which equates to over 500 acres of land.

“It’s really difficult in a cooler area, but we have learned to use different plastics and mini tunnels to warm up the soil and utilize what heat we do have, and Idaho does produce a really good crop for a short season,” Hagerman Canyon Farms General Manager David Jentzsch said.

A team of about 80 workers deal with the entire harvesting process.

The first group inspects each area of melons in the field to make sure they are ripe for picking. If it is acceptable, it’s loaded onto the truck and brought back to the facility for cleaning.

A cool aspect of Hagerman Canyon Farms is that trucks can be unloaded simply by backing into a stream of water, rather than by a team of people.

Once in the water, the fruit moves to a conveyor belt to be dried and stickered. From there the second group sorts them by size: small, medium and large. And places them into the corresponding bins

A bin is full once it contains 60 watermelons. From there, the final group takes them to the refrigeration area via forklift where they await a final destination.

“We just strive to produce a very high quality, local crop....The less time that it’s in transit you will get a higher quality product,” Jentzsch said.

In the Magic Valley, Hagerman Canyon Farms watermelons can be found at grocery stores including: Smith’s, Swensen’s, Albertson’s and WinCo.

But a majority of them will end up in major metro areas like Boise, Seattle and Salt Lake City.

The watermelon harvest will continue into September and crews will continue harvesting roughly 12-hours a day for 6 days a week.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls was arrested on Thursday, July 27, in connection to the...
A Twin Falls man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on first degree murder charges
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
Union workers voting this week on new contract
Amalgamated Sugar Union Workers may go on strike next week
Forrest Andersen, owner of Washington Street Pawn and his employees raise money for 85 year old...
Local pawn shop owner holds raffle that helps Twin Falls veteran in a big way

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gonzalez, Margarita Juarez
With great sorrow, we announce the passing of Allon C. Simer, a cherished family man, a...
Simer, Allon C.
Behind the Business: Fat Clarence’s Pub and Grub
Behind the Business: Fat Clarence’s Pub and Grub
Shanna Dene Batterton, age 86, of Albion, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her home in...
Batterton, Shanna Dene