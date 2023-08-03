Second flight to return to the Magic Valley Regional Airport, other projects are in the works

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Regional Airport is looking towards the future and working on a few projects.

The first is their capital campaign projects, which is their 5 year plan for the airport and what they will do with the money they receive through FAA grants.

They are looking to rehabilitate the runway, which hasn’t been done since 1999.

They want to relocate the crosswind runway, add new equipment for the airport as well as updates to the terminal.

Bill Carberry, the airport manager says they are always looking towards the future and looking to make improvements.

“There is always a lot of planning that goes in first and good planning goes into good projects, so through our master planning process which we are winding up, and we’ve been engaged in that over the past few years, we really have been able to identify the needs and the projects that we need to take care of,” said Bill Carberry, the manager.

On September 5, they are excited to welcome back a second flight each day to the airport.

This will also bring a new aircraft with first class and comfort plus seating.

Carberry says he is excited and hopeful the community will support the second flight so they can continue to grow the airport.

“For small communities like ours, to have a connection into a major hub like salt lake city and Delta is critical, so we are fortunate, we have always looked for the next best thing, let’s go, let’s get more, but we really have to be in a position, let’s build back where we’ve been and then we’ll build onto that, so it’s really important that folks take a look at this service and utilize it, it’s critical,” said Carberry.

They will continue to have the early morning flight out of Twin Falls and the late night arrival.

The new service will add in a mid day turn around arriving in Twin Falls at 12:15 and leaving back to Salt Lake City just one hour later at 1:15.

