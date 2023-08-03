Simer, Allon C.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With great sorrow, we announce the passing of Allon C. Simer, a cherished family man, a dedicated rockhound, woodworker, and angler. Born on April 4th, 1943, he departed this world on July 28th, 2023, leaving a deep void in the hearts of those who loved him.

Allon will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his beloved wife of many decades, Linda, who stood by his side through the countless sunsets they shared together. His memory will continue to live on through his son, Christopher, who will miss his father’s wise counsel and gentle guidance.

Allon took great joy in his role as a grandfather. He shared many life lessons with his granddaughter, Serenity, and grandsons, Garan and Bailey, who will miss their grandfather’s stories of his rockhounding adventures, woodworking techniques, and fishing escapades. His step-daughter, Jeri, will remember him as a man of great kindness and patience, who became an irreplaceable part of her life.

Allon lived a life marked by deep love for the natural world. His hobbies, including rockhounding, woodworking, and fishing, mirrored his fascination with earth’s wonders and his desire to create and share beauty. His exquisite woodworking projects and the tales of his extraordinary rock finds were a testament to his skills, patience, and eye for detail.

To all who knew Allon, he was not just a man, but a cornerstone of his community, offering friendship, knowledge, and a warm smile to those he encountered. His home was a beacon of welcome, where friends could gather to share stories, laughter, and the occasional piece of his expertly crafted woodwork.

As we mourn the loss of Allon, we also celebrate his life. He exemplified a love for the outdoors, a passion for creating, and an unwavering dedication to his family. The memory of his love, wisdom, and craftsmanship will continue to inspire and comfort us.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers, and support during this difficult time. A celebration of Allon’s life will be held at a later date, where we will share stories, reminisce, and honor the remarkable life of a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Details will be shared with friends and family in the coming days.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to a nature conservation organization of your choice, in honor of Allon’s lifelong love and respect for the natural world.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.