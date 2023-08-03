Advertise with Us
Stabbing victim identified by Ada County Coroner

Man who died was identified as a Parma resident
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:03 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ada County Coroner has identified the victim of last week’s fatal altercation near the Boise Airport.

According to the coroner, 24-year-old Justin Friesner of Parma died after being stabbed in the neck and chest.

As KMVT reported before, Boise Police were dispatched to the corner of Amity and South Production Avenue on July 27 for a stabbing. One of the three people involved in the incident ran to get help.

Once police arrived, they located Friesner’s body at the scene, while they discovered the alleged suspect walking down a nearby road.

Police arrested Dallas Brower of Twin Falls, who was booked on felony first degree murder and weapon enhancement charges.

The 27-year-old is being held in the Ada County Jail without a bond.

Brower is due back in court on August 10 for a preliminary hearing.

