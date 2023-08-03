Advertise with Us
TDS Fiber donates Chromebooks to the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley

TDS Fiber donated Chromebooks.
TDS Fiber donated Chromebooks.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — TDS Fiber donated 25 brand new Chromebooks to the Boys and Girls Club in Twin Falls this afternoon.

The Boys and Girls Club in Twin Falls says they have been working to update their STEM lab for a while.

When TDS Fiber heard about this, they wanted to help by donating 5 new Chromebooks for the kids.

Friday is the last day of the Boys and Girls Club summer session and the after school programming will begin on the 14th, so this couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Obviously we couldn’t do any of the work that we do without supporting community members like TDS Fiber, so when people reach out to us and are willing to provide for our kiddos, it really is an investment for our entire community and we are just so grateful these Chromebooks will allow us to start the school year with this fresh and exciting new stem lab,” said Stephanie Hudson, the director of advancement.

She says each kid will get to use these laptops at one time or another.

