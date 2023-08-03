Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge set to move up to 5A in 2024

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — School enrollment determines high school sports classifications in Idaho. Next year, Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge will play at the state’s highest level.

The Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) voted against restructuring the state’s classification enrollment criteria Wednesday. As a result, multiple area schools will change levels for the 2024-2026 cycle based on recent attendance numbers.

Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge both have school enrollments over 1,280. As a result, they will move from 4A to 5A.

Here is what the new 24-26 classification structure will look like. Schools in blue are moving up to the next classification, schools in yellow are moving down a classification. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/wnwgC2Eu8m — Matt Harris (@RirieBulldogsAD) August 2, 2023

Wendell, currently a 2A school, will be grouped with 3A schools because they now have over 320 students. Carey and Castleford, currently at 1A DI, will drop down to 1A DII. Hagerman will do the opposite; they will transition from 1A DII to 1A DI.

Schools do have the opportunity to petition up or down at the IHSAA’s September 26 Board Meeting. However, schools cannot petition down as an entire school. Each team sport (football, baseball, basketball, etc...) will petition individually. Individual sports, like tennis, wrestling, and track and field will not be able to move down.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.