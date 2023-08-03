Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge set to move up to 5A in 2024

Schools can petition down in respective team sports
Schools can petition down in respective teams sports
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:14 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — School enrollment determines high school sports classifications in Idaho. Next year, Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge will play at the state’s highest level.

The Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) voted against restructuring the state’s classification enrollment criteria Wednesday. As a result, multiple area schools will change levels for the 2024-2026 cycle based on recent attendance numbers.

Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge both have school enrollments over 1,280. As a result, they will move from 4A to 5A.

Wendell, currently a 2A school, will be grouped with 3A schools because they now have over 320 students. Carey and Castleford, currently at 1A DI, will drop down to 1A DII. Hagerman will do the opposite; they will transition from 1A DII to 1A DI.

Schools do have the opportunity to petition up or down at the IHSAA’s September 26 Board Meeting. However, schools cannot petition down as an entire school. Each team sport (football, baseball, basketball, etc...) will petition individually. Individual sports, like tennis, wrestling, and track and field will not be able to move down.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls was arrested on Thursday, July 27, in connection to the...
A Twin Falls man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on first degree murder charges
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
Union workers voting this week on new contract
Amalgamated Sugar Union Workers may go on strike next week
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County on Friday...
Road debris caused a woman to swerve her car causing it to roll in Twin Falls County Friday afternoon

Latest News

The Bengals fall camp began Wednesday, one month before their first game
Idaho State football begins year one under Cody Hawkins
Schools can petition down in respective teams sports
Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge set to move up to 5A in 2024
The Bengals fall camp began Wednesday, one month before their first game
Idaho State football begins year one under Cody Hawkins
Idaho was picked to finish second in the Big Sky preseason media poll
Fall camp in Moscow begins with sky-high expectations