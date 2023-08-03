Valley House Food Bank is in urgent need of donations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Valley House Homeless Shelter located on Addison Avenue in Twin Falls lends a helping hand to those who need it most every single day, and now, they need some help from the community to continue providing these services.

The shelter’s food bank supply is running very low and there is currently an urgent need to restock due to high demand.

“The donations have definitely gone down, and I think the cause of that is the price of goods has gone up so much. So, we’re still getting the donations, just their money isn’t going as far for what they’re donating,” Valley House Assistant Director Kim Spiers said.

“The need has also gone up for the exact same reason. Even if you do get assistance your food stamps don’t go as far.”

In order to continue assisting the community, the shelter needs many food donations and some of the top needs range include pasta noodles and creamy soups and range all the way to Hamburger Helper.

All food donations are appreciated, however.

With the price of food items being so inflated the Valley House has been attempting to keep up with their $50,000 operating budget as well as providing their 220 residents, and others who may pass through, with the help they need.

That’s where the community comes in

“The community is incredibly supportive and it’s just a matter of us getting the word out that we’re in need,” Spiers said. “We have given food to feed about 1,400 people and when I say that when we do our food bags, we try to do the basics for a week so 1,300 people for a weeks basics.

The donations needed stretch beyond just food as cleaning and hygiene supplies are also in high demand.

If you do feel inclined to donate to the Valley House, donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 3 p.m. on Fridays.

