WATCH LIVE: Full CBS NEWS coverage of former President Donald Trump’s arrival to Federal Court in Washington D.C.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. A Georgia prosecutor is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the former president’s 2020 election loss. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began investigating more than two years ago, shortly after a recording was released of a January 2021 phone call Trump made to Georgia’s secretary of state.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:12 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Donald Trump headed to Washington on Thursday to answer to charges that he worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election, with the former president set to appear in a federal courthouse mere blocks from the U.S. Capitol building that his supporters stormed to try to block the peaceful transfer of power.

To watch, hit the play button below.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

