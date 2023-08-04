Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

AAA is reminding motorcyclists the importance of wearing a helmet

“If you’re in that devastating crash, as vulnerable as the rest of your body may be protecting the head and neck area is critical.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Warm summer days mean more motorcycles are on the road and the number of motorcycle accidents also increases.

AAA reminds riders of the importance of wearing a helmet when enjoying the beautiful Idaho roadways.

AAA spokesman Matthew Conde told KMVT an estimated 525 crashes involved motorcycles and 25 resulted in fatalities in 2022.

He said nationally the use of helmets is about 65%.

Conde added the risk of preventing a head injury goes down by 69%when wearing a helmet if involved in an accident and the risk of a fatality goes down by 42%.

“If you’re in that devastating crash, as vulnerable as the rest of your body may be protecting the head and neck area is critical, and we need to do our part and it’s a very simple safety device that allows us to do all that,” said Conde.

Conde said wearing a helmet is a choice people must make on their own as it is not the law to wear a helmet, but he hopes riders will consider the benefits of wearing them.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls was arrested on Thursday, July 27, in connection to the...
A Twin Falls man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on first degree murder charges
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m....
Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport

Latest News

Chances of fire danger increases as drought continues
How Incident Meteorologists help fight fires with weather forecasts
Image of a Whirlpool Galaxy
CSI Celestial Events for August
This week's adoptable pet through people for pets.
Furry Friday: Andrew
Oneonta Flooding
Oneonta Flooding