AAA is reminding motorcyclists the importance of wearing a helmet

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Warm summer days mean more motorcycles are on the road and the number of motorcycle accidents also increases.

AAA reminds riders of the importance of wearing a helmet when enjoying the beautiful Idaho roadways.

AAA spokesman Matthew Conde told KMVT an estimated 525 crashes involved motorcycles and 25 resulted in fatalities in 2022.

He said nationally the use of helmets is about 65%.

Conde added the risk of preventing a head injury goes down by 69%when wearing a helmet if involved in an accident and the risk of a fatality goes down by 42%.

“If you’re in that devastating crash, as vulnerable as the rest of your body may be protecting the head and neck area is critical, and we need to do our part and it’s a very simple safety device that allows us to do all that,” said Conde.

Conde said wearing a helmet is a choice people must make on their own as it is not the law to wear a helmet, but he hopes riders will consider the benefits of wearing them.

