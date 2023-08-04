Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Brewery hires ‘working cat’ to keep mice away

A working cat is keeping pests away from a Boston-area brewery. (WBZ)
By WBZ
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTON, Mass. (WBZ) - A working cat is keeping pests away from a Boston-area brewery.

The owner says the cat is an employee and even has a company ID.

When it comes to four-legged friends, only a few are pawing for work, and Jax is a real 9-to-5 feline.

“He works for cat food and a place to sleep. And an ungodly amount of attention,” Brian Shurtleff, owner of Bog Iron Brewing, said.

Four years ago, they quickly realized they had a mice problem.

“Whenever you’re going to have grain, unfortunately, you are going to end up having rodents,” Shurtleff said.

With the beer and food around, he became leery of using chemicals or poisons.

“Staff member suggested a cat. I was at my wit’s end, said ‘Sure, let’s try it,’” Shurtleff said.

They contacted the Animal Protection Center, only to discover they have cats for hire and ended up with Jax.

“Yes, he lives here, yeah. He lives on the premises. He is a working cat. His collar says Bog Iron employee right on it,” Shurtleff said.

After a few weeks, the mice were gone.

Jax asserted his presence to all.

“I’ve been brewing for 30 year, put my life into this place, and people are like ‘Hey can we meet the cat?’ And I’m like ‘Yeah, yeah thanks,’” Shurtleff said.

Jax has become a mascot for the bar and a social media darling.

“If a brewery or another establishment has a cat on their staff, they should pretty much win the employee of the month award every single month,” Mike Keiley said.

Keiley is the director of adoption centers for MSPCA-Angell.

“The natural connection between breweries and cats became apparent to us,” Keiley said.

The MSPCA has had a working cat program for several years. The program finds homes for felines that aren’t well suited for an indoor-only lifestyle.

“There are a lot of cats that do need these alternative types of placements,” Keiley said, particularly outdoor cats who need constant stimulation or may not use a litter box.

Only recently have they seen breweries turning to them.

“They need that social interaction, so places that welcome people to their establishment make a nice companion opportunity,” Keiley said.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls was arrested on Thursday, July 27, in connection to the...
A Twin Falls man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on first degree murder charges
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
Union workers voting this week on new contract
Amalgamated Sugar Union Workers may go on strike next week
A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash

Latest News

Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Congressional delegation tours site of Parkland school massacre before experts recreate shooting inside
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney speaks at a news conference to announce the...
Authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Long Island coast in Gilgo Beach killings probe
The Suffolk County, N.Y., district attorney identified a woman whose remains were found in...
Victim identified in Gilgo Beach killings probe
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers add still-solid 187,000 jobs in July; unemployment dips to 3.5%
Authorities are investigating after a cyberattack struck city computers in Pensacola, Fla.,...
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in 5 states