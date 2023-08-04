Advertise with Us
CSI Celestial Events for August

Chris Anderson joined us on Rise and Shine to tell us about the upcoming celestial events for the month of August.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:08 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Chris Anderson from the College of Southern Idaho, Faulkner Planetarium joined us on Rise and Shine to tell us about the upcoming star party, and other celestial events that will be occurring during the month of August.

For more information about upcoming star parties you can visit the Centennial Observatory’s website. To watch the full interview with Chris Anderson click the play button up above.

