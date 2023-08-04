Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 3 on Idaho State Highway 25, near milepost 5 by the Jerome Airport.

According to ISP’s report, a 1996 Freightliner, driven by a 23-year-old man from Buhl, was stopped in the eastbound lanes waiting to make a left turn.

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man from Filer driving a Suzuki GSX RR600 motorcycle, passed all of the stopped traffic that was behind the freightliner and when the 23-year-old began to turn, the motorcyclist was hit by the semi. The rider of the motorcycle died at the scene due to injuries, he was wearing his helmet.

The driver of the freightliner, along with his 19-year-old passenger from Wendell, were also wearing their seatbelts and did not need medical assistance.

The accident is under investigation.

