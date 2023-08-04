Fit and Well Idaho: Back to school safety

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — School will be starting again pretty soon, and this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report is reminding everyone on some safety precautions as kids head back to the classrooms.

Katie Barnhill from St. Luke’s Children’s Injury and Prevention says people should be aware that school buses are going to be back on the roads pretty soon, which may mean you have to add a few extra minutes on to your commute to account for that.

She also reminds people to be careful near school zones as kids will be out walking to class in the morning and back home in the afternoon.

She says it may be challenging at first, especially since kids haven’t been in school for a few months.

“Kids that are walking, biking to school biggest reminder, I would think would be to make sure we aren’t distracted, put your phones away, take your air buds out so we can hear cars around, also we want to use crosswalks whenever possible, if there is not a crosswalk, we want to face traffic and walk as far away from cars as we possibly can when we’re crossing the road,” said Katie Barnhill, with St. Luke’s Children’s Injury and Prevention.

She says if you are biking or scootering to school remember your helmet, even if the distance isn’t that far.

