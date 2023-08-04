Advertise with Us
How Incident Meteorologists help fight fires with weather forecasts

By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The National Weather Service forecasts weather for several things like temperatures and aviation. But, they go beyond that with Incident Meteorologists or IMETS. These types of forecasters are specially trained to provide support during weather incidents.

They determine things like fire behavior based on the weather. That helps those on scene get an idea of what the fire will do and how best to use resources to fight the growth. They do that in coordination with a national weather service office closest to the incident.

Stephen Parker with the National Weather Service Boise says, “They’re right on location to discuss with the incident commander exactly what they expect coming from the fire. What we do here from the office is give them a heads up with our radar if any storms are headed into their area any gust fronts which are very common out here this time of year. Those wind shifts can have a dramatic effect on fire and fire fight safety.”

Incident Meteorologists give daily updates that go about 24 to 48 hours out to help those on the ground plan ahead.

Fire and weather information is posted daily to the public about how weather will impact a fire in our area.

The IMET program isn’t new, it just celebrated the 95-th anniversary of the program last week.

