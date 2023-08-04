Kohberger’s defense hints to a possible alibi to be used at trial

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bryan Kohberger’s defense team hints as to what his defense will be at trial in October, in the latest court filing in the murder case.

Kohberger, 28, of Pennsylvania, who was a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, has been charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students in Moscow at their off-campus home in November of 2022.

In the latest court filing, his attorney, Anne C. Taylor objects to the State’s Motion to Compel “Motive of Defense of Alibi” and re-asserts that Kohberger has the right to remain silent, yet testify that he was not at the home on King Road the night of the murders.

The filing also highlights that “Mr. Kohberger has long had a habit of going for drives alone. Often, he would go for drives at night.”

The court document goes further and says “Mr. Kohberger is not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time; at this time there is not a specific witness to say precisely where Mr. Kohberger was at each moment…”

And that “Mr. Kohberger was out driving alone. Corroborating evidence may come from cross examination of state’s witnesses. Corroborating evidence may come from presentation of defense experts.”

Kohberger had previously declined to provide a pretrial alibi in response to the state’s request.

The defendant does have the right to remain silent on the issue and could possibly testify on his own behalf at trial.

Kohberger’s trial is scheduled to begin on October 2nd, in Latah County District Court.

