Man killed following officer-involved shooting in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Boise on Thursday.

According to Boise Police, the incident happened in the 1100 block of South Dale Street. Officers were parked in a nearby lot and made initial contact with the subject just before 11 a.m.

The man walked into the parking lot carrying multiple weapons and police say he didn’t comply with the officers’ requests. As the man charged towards the responding officers, they discharged their weapons and the suspect died at the scene.

He was in his 50′s, but no other information has been given.

“This is certainly not something anyone in our community wants to happen,” said Police Chief Ron Winegar. “The officers don’t want to be involved in situations like this. Community member around us certainly don’t want this to be happening in our community and things like this are happening all too frequently in our city.”

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Meridian Police Department, is in charge of the investigation. They are asking for any witnesses to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Video courtesy of: KBOI

