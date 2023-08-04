More than 500 backpacks given away at United Way’s Ready for School event in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More than 500 families lined up for Jerome’s 5th annual United Way ‘Ready for School’ event.

People lined up starting at 7:45 a.m. Friday morning for the event, which provides back packs, school supplies and gently used clothing to families in need of all ages in the Jerome School District.

The event didn’t begin until 11:00 a.m.

The first year they held this event they had only 100 backpacks available, but this year due to the generosity of the community, they were able to help 500 school age children get the supplies needed before they head back to class.

Deloris Argyle says unfortunately, they still didn’t have enough backpacks for every child that showed up, but she is glad they were able to help the amount they did.

“It’s so fun to see the little kids put their back packs on after they get them, and walk around with their back packs, it’s just great that they have a positive thing to start the school year off with,” said Deloris Argyle, the community school coordinator with United Way.

The event was run by volunteers and community members.

All of the backpacks were donated from local businesses, individuals, and the United Way.

