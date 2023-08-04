Advertise with Us
Multi-vehicle accident on WB I84 near mile marker 209 slows traffic during afternoon commute

By Gina Jameson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:55 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Heyburn, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident just before 2 p.m. Thursday on westbound I-84.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, three teenagers from Utah in a 2022 Ford Bronco, were traveling west on I-84 near mile marker 209. Traffic was slowing for the approaching construction zone.

The Ford Bronco failed to slow in time and rear-ended a Volkswagen driven by a 39-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho.

The collision caused the Bronco to overturn on the roadway and caused extensive damage to both vehicles. There was also a tractor-trailer that was driven by a 30-year-old out of Pocatello that sustained minor damage.

The collision resulted in slowed traffic for about 45 minutes. There were minor injuries reported.

It is believed all occupants were wearing their seatbelts. The Minidoka Sheriff’s Office would like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of using more caution when the roadways are marked for construction and encourage the motoring public to allow more time for emergency stopping.

