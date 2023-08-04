Ride TFT holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls public transit system, Ride TFT, has been active for barely over a month and on August 3 the City of Twin Falls held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the kickoff.

The ribbon cutting took place outside of the Twin Falls City Hall downtown.

The ceremony consisted of some remarks by various city employees including the transportation coordinator and the mayor.

Ride TFT recorded 4,441 rides in their first month helping over 5,700 passengers get to their destinations...

These numbers were achieved with only seven vehicles in the fleet.

The transit system operates six days a week and closes at 9 p.m. every night, but the numbers for month one look promising.

“People really wanted this program, they were adamant about getting public transit and now we have it. And now that we have it you really need to make sure that you use it. You need to advocate for your public transit system,” Twin Falls City Transportation Director Maxine Durand said.

“It’s not just to make my numbers look good, it’s to make sure we go from a two-year pilot to a permanent program and that Twin Falls always has safe reliable and efficient public transit.”

Ride TFT charges $3 one-way for most rides, but that price drops to $1 one-way for seniors and those with disabilities.

