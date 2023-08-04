Advertise with Us
A tragic accident on a county road in central Idaho leaves a Twin Falls man dead, while a Jerome man faces vehicular manslaughter

Lemhi County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on July 29th on Panther Creek Road in Shoup, located along the Salmon River
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:01 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Shoup, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash in central Idaho.

Lemhi County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on July 29th on Panther Creek Road in Shoup, located along the Salmon River. According to court documents, a pickup truck carrying four occupants flipped as it hit a rock just before 10 p.m.

Kolby Slagel, 22, of Twin Falls was ejected and despite life-saving measures, died about an hour later. It’s believed the driver, Garret Duncan, 21, of Jerome, was driving recklessly and traveling too fast for conditions. Slagel was riding in window frame of the front passenger door, which law enforcement believed led to his injuries and death.

Duncan was arrested for felony vehicular manslaughter and booked into the Lemhi County Jail. After being arraigned on Monday, his preliminary hearing is slated for August 14th.

