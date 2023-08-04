Twin Falls AD on move to 5A: “I have zero concerns about the competitiveness of Twin Falls High School”

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Before Canyon Ridge became a high school in 2009, Twin Falls High School played sports in the 5A classification.

After Wednesday’s classification decision by the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA), the Bruins return to the 5A level after spending over a decade in 4A.

“I have zero concerns about the competitiveness of Twin Falls High School,” said Twin Falls Athletic Director Shaun Walker. “Are we going to lose more? Probably, but I don’t really worry about those things. This school has always been able to rise to the occasion.”

Walker tells KMVT he doesn’t see the Bruins petitioning down in any team sport, but it is subject to change.

He imagines the Bruins will compete in a conference with east Idaho schools, like Twin Falls once did.

Unfortunately, this could require travel to places as far as Rexburg to play conference games. For weeknight games, it will take some getting used to.

“I do worry about time out of class, I’ve been on those road trips where Tuesday night you’re in Rigby, and then on Thursday night you’ve got to go back to Madison,” Walker said. “You get back at 1:30 a.m. before the kids get off the bus, you say, ‘You better be in first period,’ we’re a student first.”

Transportation costs will increase, according to Walker. However, those will be handled by the school district office, not athletic departments.

As a result, the Twin Falls School District will now work with funding two changing high school (Canyon Ridge) transportation budgets.

Schools can petition down a level by separate team sport at next month’s IHSAA association board meeting.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.