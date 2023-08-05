11 injured in school bus crash north of Banks

BANKS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A school bus carrying 30 occupants rolled on Highway 55 Friday afternoon.

According to the Idaho State Police, the incident happened around 3 p.m. near Banks at milepost 84.

11 suffered injuries in the accident, including seven who are in critical condition. Every child riding on the bus was transported via air or ground ambulance to local hospitals out of caution.

The YMCA summer camp program bus belonged to the Treasure Valley YMCA and was carrying children between 13 and 18-years-old.

This bus marked one of four from the summer camp program but the additional three busses were not involved in the crash.

State Highway 55 is closed and drivers should find alternative routes.

It’s unknown what caused the crash.

Gem County Fire and EMS, Eagle Fire, Acute Rescue and Transport, Boise County Sheriff’s Office, and Ada County Sheriff’s Office all assisted with the incident.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.