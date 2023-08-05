Amalgamated Sugar Company union workers preparing for potential strike

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Amalgamated Sugar Company’s union workers held a voting session on Friday at Harmon Park over whether or not to propose the idea of striking to union representatives.

The potential strike could begin as early as Monday, if the union votes that Amalgamated Sugar’s contract offer that was presented to members on July 27, is unsatisfactory.

A strike could potentially impact roughly 1,200 union members across all four facilities, as well as employees outside the union.

Farmers would also be heavily affected as beet season inches closer.

The union is hoping that their internal strike authorization vote, if approved, will show corporate leaders just how serious they are about this and hopefully bring them to the negotiating table to work out a new and acceptable deal for both sides.

“This vote is saying yes or no on whether we can take it back to corporate and say, the body is not fond of this offer, and if we do that, we will meet with the company again,” Local 283G Union Vice President Brendan Van Sickle said.

He continued, “following next week, we will sit at the negotiation board and see if we can’t come to a better agreement to come back with a contract that is within reason for our members.”

Contract negotiations will resume on August 9 and we will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

