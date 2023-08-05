Burley’s Gatlin Bair commits to Boise State

Advertise with Us
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:42 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Four-star Burley wide receiver Gatlin Bair committed to Boise State Saturday afternoon.

Bair, the highest-rated recruit from the state of Idaho, said his decision to the Broncos was personal.

“It’s the place I felt I could have made an impact of course on the football field, but in the community as well,” Bair said. “The opportunity to do something bigger than myself is important to me.”

The 6-2, 180-pound wideout chose the Broncos over Michigan, Nebraska, TCU, and Oregon.

As a junior, Bair caught 73 passes for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022.

His talents were also on full display in the spring on the track, being named the Gatorade Idaho Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.

Bair claimed the new 100-meter race state record with two 10.15s and won the state title in the 200-meter with 20.41 seconds.

The Bronco commit won’t take the field until 2026 due to his two-year mission trip, but Boise State will have no problem waiting on their highest-ranked commit in program history.

