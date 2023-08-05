Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

CSI men’s basketball signs 6-foot-10 center

Brandon Oloumou played high school basketball in New Mexico
Brandon Oloumou played high school basketball in New Mexico
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:13 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho has added another piece to their 2023-2024 men’s basketball roster.

The Golden Eagles announced the signing of 6-foot-10 center Brandon Oloumou. Oloumou played high school ball in New Mexico at the Menual School, and won a state championship in 2022. He just finished a post grad year at Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, Florida.

Oloumou is an athletic big man who prides himself on defense and scores a bunch on dunks and rebounds.

His game is similar to the Golden Eagles’ center last year: Joel Armotrading. Turns out Brandon and Joel went to the same high school (Menual).

“I felt like he was like an older brother to me, so he kind of bullied me around (on the court), so I feel like he made me stronger,” Oloumou said.

Just like Armotrading, who is now at Cal Poly, Oloumou hopes CSI will help him go Division I.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls was arrested on Thursday, July 27, in connection to the...
A Twin Falls man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on first degree murder charges
A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m....
Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport

Latest News

Sebastian Reynoso-Jimenez will play pro ball in his home country
Former CSI men’s basketball player to play professionally in Mexico
Sebastian Reynoso-Jimenez will play pro ball in his home country
Former CSI men’s basketball player to play professionally in Mexico
Shane Beamer interview
Shane Beamer discusses time with Gamecocks and expectations moving forward
Brandon Oloumou played high school basketball in New Mexico
CSI men’s basketball signs 6-foot-10 center