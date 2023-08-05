CSI men’s basketball signs 6-foot-10 center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho has added another piece to their 2023-2024 men’s basketball roster.

The Golden Eagles announced the signing of 6-foot-10 center Brandon Oloumou. Oloumou played high school ball in New Mexico at the Menual School, and won a state championship in 2022. He just finished a post grad year at Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, Florida.

CSI Men's Basketball signs big man for upcoming year. Welcome to CSI Brandon! https://t.co/YvxjcHYMc6 — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) August 3, 2023

Oloumou is an athletic big man who prides himself on defense and scores a bunch on dunks and rebounds.

His game is similar to the Golden Eagles’ center last year: Joel Armotrading. Turns out Brandon and Joel went to the same high school (Menual).

“I felt like he was like an older brother to me, so he kind of bullied me around (on the court), so I feel like he made me stronger,” Oloumou said.

Just like Armotrading, who is now at Cal Poly, Oloumou hopes CSI will help him go Division I.

