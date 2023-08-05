First Federal Foundation gives back to the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When thinking of banks, plenty of negative thoughts are sure to make their way to the forefront of your mind. However, First Federal Bank has been challenging this negative perception for the last 20 years, with their First Federal Foundation that gives back to the local community.

“Having a formal foundation is a very rare thing for a bank of this size, it’s extremely rare. And it’s just another message that we really do care about the people and communities where we operate as a bank,” Lori Ward, Chairperson of the First Federal Foundation Board said.

The Jerome Little Tigers Daycare and Preschool was one of the grant recipients this year, and the foundation awarded them funds for a new commercial washer and dryer.

This will give the staff the ability to more efficiently clean a multitude of items, ranging from infant bibs to bed sheets for nap time, to the bright orange shirts the kids wear while on field trips.

“It’ll be a whole lot easier for my teachers, it’ll be a lot quicker. We have one really old washing machine and a couple of dryers, but having a new washer and dryer and a commercial one will make it much easier, much larger loads, less work,” Leslie Kinsey, Director of the Jerome Little Tigers Daycare said.

While the new washer and dryer haven’t made their way to the Jerome Little Tigers Daycare just yet, they will be there soon.

This is also the second time the daycare has received a grant from the First Federal Foundation with the previous grant going toward a set of cubbies in their main room.

“I would just like to thank them again. It’s a great opportunity for us and we just really appreciate the fact that we were chosen for that,” Kinsey said.

Non-profits that missed the application deadline or were not selected in the summer round of grants, have nothing to worry about because the First Federal Foundation is opening up their grant applications for the winter session on October 1.

