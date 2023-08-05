First human case of West Nile Virus in Idaho for 2023

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Washington County man is the first human to contract the West Nile Virus (WNV) in Idaho this year according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The man, who is in his 50′s, was hospitalized, but is recovering after being discharged and allowed to go home. WNV has been detected in nine Idaho counties so far in 2023, and is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito and can lead to severe disease in some people.

Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash. Infection can result in severe illness, especially in people 50 years or older, leading to hospitalization and even death. People should avoid mosquitoes, particularly between dusk and dawn when they are most active.

In addition, everyone should:

Cover up exposed skin when outdoors and apply DEET or other EPA-approved insect repellent to exposed skin and clothing. Carefully follow instructions on the product label, especially for children.

Insect-proof your home by repairing or replacing damaged screens.

Reduce standing water on property. Check and drain toys, trays or pots outdoors that can hold water.

Change bird baths, static decorative ponds, and animal water tanks weekly to reduce suitable mosquito habitats.

WNV does not usually affect domestic animals, like dogs and cats, but can cause severe illness in horses and some species of birds. Although there is no vaccine for people, there are several vaccines for horses, which should be vaccinated annually. For more information, please visit https://westnile.idaho.gov.

