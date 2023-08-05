Advertise with Us
Florida shooting puts 2 officers in hospital in critical condition, police chief says

Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando...
Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando late Friday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:15 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando late Friday, police said.

The Orlando Police Department officers stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday as part of an investigation of a Miami homicide and were shot by a suspect in the car, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press conference early Saturday.

The officers, who were not immediately identified, were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Smith said.

The suspect carjacked another vehicle and police pursued, but did not immediately catch the suspect. A search was ongoing early Saturday, Smith said.

“This is a sad day for our department,” Smith said. “For the suspects out there, we will find you and you will be brought to justice.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

