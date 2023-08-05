Advertise with Us
Former CSI men’s basketball player to play professionally in Mexico

Sebastian Reynoso-Jimenez will play pro ball in his home country
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:14 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SANTIAGO DE QUERÉTARO, Mexico (KMVT/KSVT) — A former College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball player will play in a professional league this upcoming season.

Sebastian Reynoso-Jimenez, who played with the Golden Eagles from 2019-2021, signed a deal to play for Querétaro Basketball Club, in Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico. Reynoso-Jimenez is originally from Caborca, Sonora, Mexico.

“It’s just really exciting, it’s my dream coming true, I mean playing college in the U.S. and now playing professionally back home, I just couldn’t ask for more,” Reynoso-Jimenez told KMVT.

Sebastian averaged four points and four rebounds a game at CSI before playing at multiple NAIA schools. At 6-foot-8, he will still play power forward. His team, Libertadores de Querétaro Basketball Club, plays in the top division of Mexican basketball. The LNBP begins play in a few weeks.

Brandon Oloumou played high school basketball in New Mexico
CSI men’s basketball signs 6-foot-10 center
Former CSI men’s basketball player to play professionally in Mexico
Shane Beamer interview
Shane Beamer discusses time with Gamecocks and expectations moving forward
