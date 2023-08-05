Former CSI men’s basketball player to play professionally in Mexico

SANTIAGO DE QUERÉTARO, Mexico (KMVT/KSVT) — A former College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball player will play in a professional league this upcoming season.

Sebastian Reynoso-Jimenez, who played with the Golden Eagles from 2019-2021, signed a deal to play for Querétaro Basketball Club, in Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico. Reynoso-Jimenez is originally from Caborca, Sonora, Mexico.

“It’s just really exciting, it’s my dream coming true, I mean playing college in the U.S. and now playing professionally back home, I just couldn’t ask for more,” Reynoso-Jimenez told KMVT.

Sebastian averaged four points and four rebounds a game at CSI before playing at multiple NAIA schools. At 6-foot-8, he will still play power forward. His team, Libertadores de Querétaro Basketball Club, plays in the top division of Mexican basketball. The LNBP begins play in a few weeks.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.