Jerome County prosecutor facing domestic violence charges in Oregon, arrested again

Jerome, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Christopher Bradley Calbo, 55, was detained by Jerome County Sheriff deputies after they were called to his home for violation of a protection order in connection with domestic violence charges out of Lincoln County, Oregon and that case is still pending.

When deputies arrived at the residence, the victim, who also resides at the residence, was uncooperative and verbally combative with the sheriff’s deputies, refusing to let them in the home after they received tips that Calbo was in violation of the no contact order, and staying at their mutual residence even though he told the Oregon courts he would be staying with another family member.

After producing the search warrant for the home and the arrest warrant for Calbo for the victim to see, deputies entered the home and searched until coming upon a locked back bedroom door. Deputies knocked on the door and called out to Calbo. After a few seconds, the door unlocked from the inside and he exited the room.

According to booking documents from Jerome County, Calbo is now facing additional criminal charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, violation of a no contact order and a warrant out of Oregon that was issued Thursday according to the Oregon Judicial Department. Calbo posted bond and was released.

The victim of the Oregon domestic violence case was also arrested at the same time and is facing criminal charges of resisting or obstructing an officer. The victim posted bond early Friday.

Calbo is due back in Lincoln County, Oregon for his next court date on August 14, 2023.

The victim of the Oregon case is due to appear in Jerome County District Court on September 11, 2023.

Jerome County Deputy Prosecutor Sam Beus has been handling the office management and case load in Calbo’s absence, and the county is also seeking to hire another lawyer to serve in the prosecutor’s office.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.