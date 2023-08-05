Twin Falls man sentenced Friday for lewd conduct with a child under 16

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County Magistrate Judge Benjamin Cluff sentenced Jerome Keith Taylor to eight years, with four years determinate and four years indeterminate. But the court is retaining jurisdiction for up to a year and sending Taylor on a rider.

After he completes the program, the court will decide if he is given probation or if he will serve out the sentence.

Taylor originally was charged with two counts of lewd conduct but pled guilty to one back in May of 2023.

He was charged for the crime in March of 2021.

