Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Twin Falls man sentenced Friday for lewd conduct with a child under 16

Jerome Keith Taylor was charged for the crime in March of 2021
Taylor originally was charged with two counts of lewd conduct but pled guilty to one back in...
Taylor originally was charged with two counts of lewd conduct but pled guilty to one back in May of 2023(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:13 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County Magistrate Judge Benjamin Cluff sentenced Jerome Keith Taylor to eight years, with four years determinate and four years indeterminate. But the court is retaining jurisdiction for up to a year and sending Taylor on a rider.

After he completes the program, the court will decide if he is given probation or if he will serve out the sentence.

Taylor originally was charged with two counts of lewd conduct but pled guilty to one back in May of 2023.

He was charged for the crime in March of 2021.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Dallas Brower, 27, of Twin Falls was arrested on Thursday, July 27, in connection to the...
A Twin Falls man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on first degree murder charges
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m....
Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport

Latest News

The First Federal Foundation contributed money to 16 charities during the summer grant session.
First Federal Foundation gives back to the community
Union workers voting this week on new contract
Amalgamated Sugar Company union workers preparing for potential strike
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested for violation of a protection order at his home after...
Jerome County prosecutor facing domestic violence charges in Oregon, arrested again
West Nile Virus
First human case of West Nile Virus in Idaho for 2023