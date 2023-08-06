Advertise with Us
The body of a missing U.S. Forest Service Employee who has been missing since March, was found on Thursday by some hikers in Boise County

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise County Sheriff’s Office reports that Tyler Beyer, 30, was last seen March 12, 2023 in Lowman, and it is believed that he was riding a snowmobile at the time he disappeared according to a flyer that was distributed.

Sheiff Scott Turner reports that on Thursday, hikers in the area of Red Mountain found Beyer’s body, and it appears that he was caught in an avalanche and had not been found prior due to the amount of snow in the area that has just began to melt.

Boise County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Johnson reports that Beyer’s death was accidental and due in part to suffocation and hypothermia.

According to an article in the Idaho Stateman, the Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, along with the Forest Service removed Beyer’s remains on Friday.

