Country star Luke Bryan cancels shows in Nampa and Salt Lake City citing doctor’s orders

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho country music fans are left disappointed, because country super star Luke Bryan cancelled his show that what scheduled for Saturday night, August 5, at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Bryan took to social media late Friday evening to issue a statement to his followers about the cancellation of his “Country on Tour” show.

He wrote: “Dear Boise fans – this is so hard for me to do but I am going to have to cancel my show on August 5th at Ford Center. Under the advisement of doctors I need another day to rest my voice and get better. There is nothing that I love more than to play live shows and I am so disappointed to not be able to do this for you. More info will be sent to those who bought tickets. Love ya Luke”

The American Idol judge also cancelled his show the night before that was slated for the Usana Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, however its has been rescheduled for August 31st.

For fans that bought tickets for the Boise concert, hold on to your tickets to see if the concert is rescheduled, if he is not able to make up the show the ticketing agency will issue refunds.

