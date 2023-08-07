Advertise with Us
2023 Jerome County Fair: Lovin’ Every Minute of It!

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The county fair season is officially underway here in southern Idaho, as two counties kicked off their fair festivities on Monday.

Both the Jerome County Fair and the Blaine County Fair started the 2023 season at their respective fairgrounds in Jerome and Carey.

Over in Jerome, fair officials have lined up a series of family fun events, great food, and amazing entertainment.

The PRCA Rodeo is taking center stage inside DePew Arena. The rodeo will run for three days: the 7th, 8th, and 9th, with all events starting at 7:30pm.

On Thursday, the Magic Valley Antique Tractor Pull will headline the main event inside the arena. And on Friday, country music star Warren Zeiders will perform - with tickets running from $20 in the grandstand and $30 for the pit.

The Jerome County Fair will wrap up on Saturday with the Idaho Diesel Adventures, Knock Out Sand Drags.

The Fair will also feature all the typical 4-h events and competitions, as well as exhibits, vendors, food and carnival rides.

For a full list of scheduled events and shows, as well as ticket options, Click Here.

On Tuesday, KMVT will head up to the Blane County Fairgrounds to see what fair officials have in the works.

