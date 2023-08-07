Back to School: Brigade in Idaho gives military families much needed supplies

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Back to school can be stressful for kids and for parents, detting supplies and settling in to a new school year can be stressful enough.

For military families, many times back to school comes with enrolling in a brand-new school. And sometimes in a brand-new state. One local organization held an event to help support military families, on the air base, which also includes local Idaho national guard members.

All help kids kindergarten through 12th grade. Get the much-needed supplies to settle into a new school year and be successful. Families lined up at the mountain home air force base - Gun Fighter Park... For the free event on Saturday.

And- you could see the stress of back-to-school preparation ease.... As parents and kids made their way down the line of supplies

Project Manager Bridgette Sanchez says, “Operation Homefront is supporting our Back-to-School Brigade which we are supporting 250 military children with backpacks getting them all ready for school the backpacks are stuffed and we’re also giving gift cards to the commissary so they can have a healthy breakfast, lunches, snacks, and they’ll be ready to go.”

Gift cards were added this year. And a surprise to parents who attended. It was just another way to help relieve the stress of back to school for area military families.

Integrated Public Affairs Director Amber Myszka says, ‘’We know that this is kind of a financially stressful time of year for a lot of families, but you want the new school year to be exciting, you want to look forward to it so we hope to just relieve some of that financial burden, so all the families have to focus on is getting ready for the start of the new year. "

“Operation Homefront” hosted many back to school brigades around the country. It’s one of many events they do throughout the year with community partners to help support military families.

