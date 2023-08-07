Chip seal road maintenance continues around Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the summer continues to linger on so do road construction projects, and in Twin Falls that means chip seal maintenance.

Chip seal consists of crews cleaning debris or grinding down the road, laying down oil on the road, then placing gravel or rock onto the road, and several days later the road will be swept to clear excess chips.

The city does place a door hanger on residents’ homes to remind them no vehicles can be parked on the street during the chip seal, or the vehicles will be towed.

Twin Falls Public Information Coordinator, Josh Palmer, says they understand the process is an inconvenience but is beneficial in the long run.

“It does extend the life of our roadways at a minimum of seven years and that’s just putting a hard and fast figure on it,” said Palmer. “But, for our roadways, it really does extend the life of them and that saves the taxpayers a lot of money and also prevents what you may see around the community in terms of the divots that happen in the roadways, potholes are a big thing that happens when the roads start to fail.”

Wednesday there will be a road closure on Washington St from 2nd Ave W to Dierkes St W, Palmer asks that drivers pay close attention to detour signs as they perform these road maintenance projects.

