Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Chip seal road maintenance continues around Twin Falls

“It does extend the life of our roadways at a minimum of seven years.”
Chip seal road maintenance in Twin Falls help extend the life of roadways by seven years
Chip seal road maintenance in Twin Falls help extend the life of roadways by seven years(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the summer continues to linger on so do road construction projects, and in Twin Falls that means chip seal maintenance.

Chip seal consists of crews cleaning debris or grinding down the road, laying down oil on the road, then placing gravel or rock onto the road, and several days later the road will be swept to clear excess chips.

The city does place a door hanger on residents’ homes to remind them no vehicles can be parked on the street during the chip seal, or the vehicles will be towed.

Twin Falls Public Information Coordinator, Josh Palmer, says they understand the process is an inconvenience but is beneficial in the long run.

“It does extend the life of our roadways at a minimum of seven years and that’s just putting a hard and fast figure on it,” said Palmer. “But, for our roadways, it really does extend the life of them and that saves the taxpayers a lot of money and also prevents what you may see around the community in terms of the divots that happen in the roadways, potholes are a big thing that happens when the roads start to fail.”

Wednesday there will be a road closure on Washington St from 2nd Ave W to Dierkes St W, Palmer asks that drivers pay close attention to detour signs as they perform these road maintenance projects.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m....
Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport
Three teenagers from Utah in a 2022 Ford Bronco, traveling west on I84 near mile marker 209...
Multi-vehicle accident on WB I84 near mile marker 209 slows traffic during afternoon commute

Latest News

Real Estate Today
Real Estate Today: Interest Rates
Idaho Governor Brad Little visited Oregon Trail Elementary in Twin Falls Thursday to tout his...
Back to School: Governor Brad Little reflects on where Idaho’s been and where we’re going in education
Items can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday.
Back to School: Brigade in Idaho gives military families much needed supplies
Hayden Fire burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest
Elkhorn and Hayden wildfires have burned nearly 50,000 acres to date