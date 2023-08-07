Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Maricopa County Prosecutors working on Vallow-Daybell’s extradition

Prosecutor’s office says process usually takes anywhere from 90 to 120 days
Lori Vallow Daybell after being turned over to the Idaho Department of Corrections
Lori Vallow Daybell after being turned over to the Idaho Department of Corrections(Idaho DOC)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:06 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell will soon head back to Arizona to face charges in Maricopa County.

Now that she has been sentenced here in Idaho, prosecutors in Maricopa County, Arizona have already indicted her on two conspiracy to commit murder charges related to her late husband Charles Vallow’s death at their home in Arizona, as well as an attempt on Brandon Boudreaux life.

The prosecutor’s office stated that once the paperwork from the Arizona Governors requisition has been filed with the State of Idaho, the extradition process usually takes anywhere from 90 to 120 days for actual transfer of the inmate.

Meanwhile, Chad Daybell attorneys request to obtain trial transcripts of Vallow-Daybell’s trial has been approved by Judge Steven Boyce but only from the opening arguments to the reading of the verdict. However, Boyce denied the request to receive copies of all exhibits from the trial, as he deemed there is “no basis to duplicate copies.”

Chad still faces the same charges that Lori was found guilty of committing and his trial is slated to begin on April 1, 2024. If found guilty by the jury, he could face the death penalty.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m....
Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport
Three teenagers from Utah in a 2022 Ford Bronco, traveling west on I84 near mile marker 209...
Multi-vehicle accident on WB I84 near mile marker 209 slows traffic during afternoon commute

Latest News

Self-service gas now a law in Oregon
Oregon’s new law allows residents to pump their own gas
The body of a missing U.S. Forest Service Employee who has been missing since March, was found...
The body of a missing U.S. Forest Service Employee who has been missing since March, was found on Thursday by some hikers in Boise County
Phil McGrane during fire school.
Idaho Land Board member and state official gets carded
Luke Bryan took to social media on Friday, August 4th to issue a statement about the...
Country star Luke Bryan cancels shows in Nampa and Salt Lake City citing doctor’s orders