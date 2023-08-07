Maricopa County Prosecutors working on Vallow-Daybell’s extradition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell will soon head back to Arizona to face charges in Maricopa County.

Now that she has been sentenced here in Idaho, prosecutors in Maricopa County, Arizona have already indicted her on two conspiracy to commit murder charges related to her late husband Charles Vallow’s death at their home in Arizona, as well as an attempt on Brandon Boudreaux life.

The prosecutor’s office stated that once the paperwork from the Arizona Governors requisition has been filed with the State of Idaho, the extradition process usually takes anywhere from 90 to 120 days for actual transfer of the inmate.

Meanwhile, Chad Daybell attorneys request to obtain trial transcripts of Vallow-Daybell’s trial has been approved by Judge Steven Boyce but only from the opening arguments to the reading of the verdict. However, Boyce denied the request to receive copies of all exhibits from the trial, as he deemed there is “no basis to duplicate copies.”

Chad still faces the same charges that Lori was found guilty of committing and his trial is slated to begin on April 1, 2024. If found guilty by the jury, he could face the death penalty.

