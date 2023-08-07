Oregon’s new law allows residents to pump their own gas

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a 70-year ban, Oregon drivers now get to do something that all Idaho drivers have done for years, which is pump their own gas.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signed a new law Friday, August 4th, that went into effect immediately. It reverses a ban on self-service at gas stations that dates back to 1951. Oregon becomes the forty ninth state to allow self-service.

New jersey is the only state left where attendants pump gas in a person’s vehicle.

While self-service is now allowed in Oregon there are some restrictions. The new law limits the number of self-service stations to 50 percent in the state’s 16 most populous counties, and stations that offer full service cannot charge more than self-service stations.

