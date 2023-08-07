Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Oregon’s new law allows residents to pump their own gas

Ban on Oregon’s self service gas dates back to 1951
Self-service gas now a law in Oregon
Self-service gas now a law in Oregon(KPTV)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:16 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a 70-year ban, Oregon drivers now get to do something that all Idaho drivers have done for years, which is pump their own gas.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signed a new law Friday, August 4th, that went into effect immediately. It reverses a ban on self-service at gas stations that dates back to 1951. Oregon becomes the forty ninth state to allow self-service.

New jersey is the only state left where attendants pump gas in a person’s vehicle.

While self-service is now allowed in Oregon there are some restrictions. The new law limits the number of self-service stations to 50 percent in the state’s 16 most populous counties, and stations that offer full service cannot charge more than self-service stations.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m....
Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport
Three teenagers from Utah in a 2022 Ford Bronco, traveling west on I84 near mile marker 209...
Multi-vehicle accident on WB I84 near mile marker 209 slows traffic during afternoon commute

Latest News

Lori Vallow Daybell after being turned over to the Idaho Department of Corrections
Maricopa County Prosecutors working on Vallow-Daybell’s extradition
The body of a missing U.S. Forest Service Employee who has been missing since March, was found...
The body of a missing U.S. Forest Service Employee who has been missing since March, was found on Thursday by some hikers in Boise County
Phil McGrane during fire school.
Idaho Land Board member and state official gets carded
Luke Bryan took to social media on Friday, August 4th to issue a statement about the...
Country star Luke Bryan cancels shows in Nampa and Salt Lake City citing doctor’s orders