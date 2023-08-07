Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams, 46, for violation of his condition of release and failure to appear on two charges of possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear on the original charge of possession of paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information please call CRIME STOPPERS at 208-343-COPS, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www.343.cops.com

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.