Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams

Call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS
Jon David Adams, 46, is on the Twin Falls Most Wanted List for August 5, 2023
Jon David Adams, 46, is on the Twin Falls Most Wanted List for August 5, 2023(Twin Falls County Sheriff)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:27 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams, 46, for violation of his condition of release and failure to appear on two charges of possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear on the original charge of possession of paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information please call CRIME STOPPERS at 208-343-COPS, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www.343.cops.com

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m....
Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport
Three teenagers from Utah in a 2022 Ford Bronco, traveling west on I84 near mile marker 209...
Multi-vehicle accident on WB I84 near mile marker 209 slows traffic during afternoon commute

Latest News

The court is retaining jurisdiction for up to a year and sending Jerome Taylor on a rider.
Man sentenced to rider for lewd conduct
Christopher Bradley Calbo is now facing additional criminal charges of resisting or obstructing...
Calbo arrested following warrant, resisting and obstructing officers
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested for violation of a protection order at his home after...
Jerome County prosecutor facing domestic violence charges in Oregon, arrested again
Taylor originally was charged with two counts of lewd conduct but pled guilty to one back in...
Local man sentenced Friday for lewd conduct with a child under 16