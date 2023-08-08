AAA reminds drivers of the role of Advanced Driver Assistance systems

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With new technology added to vehicles every day many drivers can get confused as to what their car can and cannot do.

“There is no car that can take the place of an engaged driver,” said AAA spokesman Matthew Conde.

Many cars now have some form of Advanced Driver Assistance System, or ADAS, which are safety features, however, they are not self-driving features.

ADAS is an electronic system of vehicle safety features such as collision avoidance, blind spot detection, lane departure warnings, adaptive headlights, and more.

Conde said it’s important for car buyers to know exactly which features their vehicle has. For example, some cars have a lane departure warning that alerts drivers if they do depart from a lane, versus cars that have a lane keep assist feature which will help center the car in a lane.

“The vehicle is exactly that, a driver assistance tool it is not a replacement tool,” said Conde. “And with that in mind, we take whatever the car gives us a gravy, but we don’t count on it to do our thinking or our seeing for us.”

Conde added that even with lane departure features they often depend on lane markings, so even if a vehicle has those features, they will not work properly on rural roads with no markings or markings that have faded over time.

