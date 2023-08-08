Advertise with Us
Bellevue Public Library may close due to budget cuts

Budget meeting to be held August 14th
Budget meeting to be held August 14th
Budget meeting to be held August 14th
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bellevue public library could see its time come to a close this upcoming fiscal year

Several members of the Bellevue city council have proposed cutting the 2024 library budget in Bellevue and instead putting the money towards funding for community development, law enforcement staff, and other infrastructure needs.

Library director Kristin Marlar says the library must stay open to act as a community center where there are very few in Bellevue.

“We don’t have a gym, a skatepark, a YMCA, or a public pool,” Marlar said. “As long as I’m here I’ll try to save the library and keep it as a community resource for our residents, patrons, and anyone who needs it.”

The library has been a part of the community since the 1950s, and many would be sad to see it go. District 26 House of Representative Ned Burns said there are other things that could be cut from the budget than the library.

“There are places that some meat could be trimmed from the bone, but in my mind, it shouldn’t be the Bellevue public library,” Burns said.

The next Bellevue budget meeting will be held on Monday, August 14th, where public comments and feedback will be presented before the meeting.

